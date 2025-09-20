Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Garg Saikia requests that all FIRs be withdrawn, hopes his last rites happen peacefully

Fans all over the nation were in shock after it was announced on Friday evening that singer Zubeen Garg, best known for Ya Ali, died after a freak scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52. The singer rose to fame in Assam in the 90s, and became a household name nationally with the success of his song, Ya Ali. Now, the late singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has appealed for peace during his departure and posted a video message for fans. Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg appealed to fans in a video message.

What Garima said

As per a video message that was shared by India Today Nepal, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, said in Nepali, “I am urging everyone—Zubeen is coming home. When he was alive, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen loved all of you in return. I hope the last rites for his departure go peacefully. The police, along with the state administration, are fully supporting us.

Zubeen must come back, and we will all get to see him one last time. Along with Zubeen, Siddharth, who has been like a brother to him from the very beginning, will also be coming. As you all know, in 2020, when Zubeen suffered a massive seizure, we had to go to Mumbai for further treatment. During COVID, when everything was shut down, Siddharth went out of his way to get us food and supplies, and even brought Zubeen back from Mumbai by bus.

‘I request everyone to set aside any negative thoughts…’

Zubeen has always been our own, and whenever anyone spoke against Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him. Please allow Siddharth to be part of Zubeen’s final journey. I request everyone to set aside any negative thoughts about Siddharth. I need all my people around me tomorrow, and I will need Siddhart’s support—without him, I cannot do anything.

Zubeen has many unfinished tasks, and I cannot complete them alone. I also request that all FIRs filed against Siddharth be withdrawn.”

Zubeen Garg, the celebrated musician, actor, and activist, was in Singapore to participate in a three-day cultural festival promoting North East India on the global stage. Tragically, his untimely death came just a day before he was set to perform. The organisers have decided to cancel the festival after the tragic news. An FIR was launched against the organisers of the event.