Zubeen Garg's wife gets emotional recalling how she always voted with him during Assam elections; says she is unwell

When asked about Zubeen, she replied, “We are always fighting for (justice for Zubeen Garg). I hope there’s a result soon and justice is delivered.” However, when asked to discuss it further, providing recent reports, she refused and cited feeling unwell. Her sister also urged the reporters not to ask her any more questions.

Garima spoke to the press after casting her vote and revealed that she was unwell. In a video posted by ANI, she says, “I was discharged from the hospital yesterday. I would always come to vote with Zubeen. But now…it is everyone’s responsibility to turn up. It is our duty to cast a vote. So, despite being unwell, I have come here to vote.”

Late singer Zubeen Garg ’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, cast her vote on Thursday during the Assam elections. She got emotional while speaking to the press afterwards and recalled how she would usually cast her vote with the singer. She also hoped that there would be justice in Zubeen’s death case.

Papon misses Zubeen Garg on election day Singer Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, on Thursday said he misses his dear friend Zubeen Garg in many different ways. After casting his vote at the AIDC polling booth in Zoo Road locality here, Papon told PTI that the two had worked together for nearly 30 years.

“We were like two trees growing together, and then suddenly one is gone,” he said. Papon said Zubeen was “just two years older” and they shared a strong bond over common interests. “Suddenly, there is no one to bounce your work with or to talk to someone having the same frequency or understanding.....I definitely miss him in many different ways,” he rued.

Zubeen Garg’s death in 2025 Singer Zubeen died in Singapore last year, on September 19, while he was there to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF). While initially thought suspicious, in March this year, Singapore’s state coroner’s court ruled out foul play. State coroner Adam Nakhoda said that Zubeen died due to accidental drowning and that the court had no reason to differ from the police's conclusions, which found the incident was a tragic accident.

Zubeen died during a private yacht outing. Evidence presented during the coroner’s inquiry suggested that he had been drinking alcohol before boarding the yacht and appeared visibly unsteady. Witnesses told the court that he initially wore a life jacket when he entered the water, but later removed it, citing a poor fit.