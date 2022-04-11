Neetu Kapoor can't contain her excitement ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding, spotted in a saree. Watch

Days before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding on April 14, actor Neetu Kapoor was spotted in a saree on Monday. She continues to work amid countdown to the much-awaited wedding. Even before the paparazzi could ask her any questions about the wedding, she gave a disclaimer that they shouldn't ask her anything. Also read: Alia Bhatt cracks up on seeing YouTuber Be YouNick's video about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: 'Ded'

Neetu Kapoor was seen in a brown saree and a full-sleeve blouse. She was accompanied by Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Neetu looked happy and excited and was even doing some dance gestures. As soon as they noticed the photographers and before they could ask her anything, Marzi said, "Ma'am ko questions se na tension aata hai." Neetu also added, “Bilkul nahi puchna (do not ask at all).”

As a paparazzo account shared Neetu's video on Instagram, fans took to comments section to talk about the big day. A fan wrote, “Am enjoying seeing Neetu ji so happy being herself.. Best wishes for RK BIG DAY.” Many talked about how happy she was. A fan commented, “Good to see her so active and happy.” One more wrote, “She's having a good time, live joyfully.”

Neetu is one of the judges on dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. Kids from the age group of 4-14 participate on the show. Neetu has been regularly spotted by the media during the shooting of the TV show. She however, refuses to divulge any details about Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

Last week, Neetu shared a picture with Ranbir after a long time. She captioned it, “Ad shoot with my "jaane Jigar" ( heartbeat).” While Neetu was in a yellow kurta salwar, Ranbir was in a denim black shirt as they both sat together on a pink couch.

Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin recently confirmed that the wedding will take place at Ranbir's Bandra house, Vastu on April 14. The mehendi ceremony will be held on April 13.

