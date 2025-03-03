By Rollo Ross and Alicia Powell Oscars red carpet features sculptural and shiny gowns and some props

LOS ANGELES - "Wicked" star Ariana Grande walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday in a sculptural flared pink top and a tulle skirt by Schiaparelli, one of several actors to make bold fashion statements.

Whoopi Goldberg wore a shiny blue gown with a flared skirt, while British actress Yasmin Finney sported a black dress featuring feathery attachments that shot over her head.

"A Complete Unknown" star Elle Fanning chose a lacy white gown with a full skirt and black belt, while "The Brutalist" best supporting actress nominee Felicity Jones wore a silver dress with slits and a tie around the waist.

Demi Moore, favored to win best actress for "The Substance," won a sparkling silver gown with a train flowing behind her.

Zoe Saldana, a favorite to win best supporting actress for her turn in "Emilia Perez," wore a multi-tiered maroon dress with a sparkling top and long gloves on her arms.

Among the men, the black tuxedo was popular and Oscars host Conan O'Brien sported one. But Jeff Goldblum picked a white jacket and a floral purple shirt with purple flowers attached to his lapel.

Comedian Bowen Yang wore a pink shirt and an embroidered leather jacket with no tie.

The creators behind the animated film "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" carried props related to their film, and one of the directors of the documentary feature about Ukraine, "Porcelain War," carried a small dog in his arms.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.