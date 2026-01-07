Meet 1st Malayalam star to bag ₹100 crore film deal: Software engineer who beat Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj, Fahadh

The collaboration will see multiple films produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak for Panorama Studios, along with Nivin Pauly. According to a press release, “the multi-film slate will span multiple genres and sensibilities, combining content-driven narratives with mainstream appeal, and is aimed at audiences across India and international markets.”

On Wednesday, leading film production and distribution house Panorama Studios announced a collaboration with Malayalam actor and producer Nivin Pauly to produce a slate of Malayalam feature films. The deal, valued at ₹100 crore, is the first of its kind in Malayalam cinema , where the scale of film production is usually smaller than in other major Indian film industries. This makes Nivin Pauly the first Malayalam star with a ₹100 crore deal.

Reflecting on the deal, Nivin Pauly said in a statement, “This collaboration with Panorama Studios is extremely exciting for me, both as an actor and as a producer. Their vision, scale, and commitment to quality cinema align perfectly with the kind of stories I want to be part of. Together, we aim to create films that are rooted, entertaining, and impactful.”

Panorama Studios has been a leading production and distribution company in Bollywood, having produced films such as Omkara and Shaitaan, as well as successful franchises like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Drishyam, and Raid. This collaboration will mark their entry into the Malayalam film industry.

All about Nivin Pauly Nivin Pauly, one of the most celebrated actors and producers in Malayalam cinema, worked as a software engineer before quitting to enter the world of cinema. After doing supporting roles in films like Malarvaadi Arts Club and The Metro, he found his breakthrough in 2013 with Neram. He has since starred in successful films like Bangalore Days, Premam, and Kayamkulam Kochunni. He is the recipient of two Kerala State Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, two Kerala Film Critics Association Awards, and six SIIMA Awards.

Nivin currently has numerous films lined for release in 2026, starting with the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai as well as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ambitious Benz.