5 Tamil romantic thrillers to binge on OTT this weekend

Romance is an evergreen genre, one that has also been changed around to incorporate more thrilling elements with the passage of time. While we see a lot of love stories catering to current trends, and mindsets of youngsters now, the sub-genre of romantic thrillers has found a place for itself in Tamil cinema. Some of them have gone on to become cult classics and have given us some memorable characters. Here are 5 Tamil romantic thrillers to watch now on OTTplay Premium. Tamil romantic thrillers to binge watch

Ghajini

Ghajini is a 2005 Tamil romantic thriller helmed by AR Murugadoss and stars Suriya, Asin and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film revolves around a suave and soft-spoken businessman suffering from short-term memory loss, who is on a hunt for those responsible for his lover's death. Ghajini went on to become a career-defining film for both Asin and Suriya. The film was eventually remade in Hindi with Asin and AR Murugadoss reprising their roles.

Nesippaya

Nesippaya is a 2025 Tamil romantic thriller. Helmed by Vishnuvardhan, the film marks the debut of Akash Murali and features Aditi Shankar as the female lead. It revolves around a young couple who has a difference of opinion leading to their break-up. As the girl moves to Portugal for work, she gets caught in a crime and it is up to the boy to rescue her from the foreign land. Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Khushbu, Kalki Koechlin and others form the cast.

Mynaa

Mynaa is a 2010 critically acclaimed romantic thriller set against the rural and mountainous backdrop of Tamil Nadu. The film is directed by Prabhu Solomon with Vidharth and Amala Paul playing the lead roles. Mynaa is about a convict who is in love with his childhood sweetheart Mynaa and how circumstances lead the duo to be under the police custody. Mynaa went on to become a commercial blockbuster and paved way for Amala Paul's success in Tamil cinema.

Manmadhan

Manmadhan, directed by AJ Murugan, is a romantic psychological thriller featuring Simbu in dual roles. The actor plays twin brothers with one of them turning out to be a serial killer who targets young women after luring them with his charm. Actors Jyothika, Goundamani, Sindhu Tolani, Atul Kulkarni and Santhanam form the supporting cast. A blockbuster success, Manmadhan was remade in Kannada as Madana. The film went on to become a cult success and a reference of Simbu's character made it to a scene in Venkat Prabhu's Goa.

Kaadhal Kondein

Kaadhal Kondein is a 2003 romantic thriller which features Dhanush as an orphan who falls in love and get obsessed with his college classmate, much to the latter's dismay. Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film paved way for Dhanush to make an iconic entry into Tamil cinema. While his performance as Vinod was praised, the film delved into themes like tortured childhood, psychological impact of romance, friendship and sacrifice. Sonia Agarwal played the female lead.