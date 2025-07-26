6 years of Judgementall Hai Kya: Stream these 6 bold and bizarre dark comedies

Released in 2019, Judgementall Hai Kya defied Bollywood conventions with its unpredictable heroine, stylised narrative, and fearless portrayal of mental illness. Even after all this time has passed, it is still considered a groundbreaking and divisive film in Indian cinema. However, it wasn't the only one to be so daring. Still from Judgementall Hai Kya

Many filmmakers have dabbled with absurdist storytelling, crime comedies, and psychological thrillers, frequently injecting societal critiques with sardonic humour. You won't find any pat heroes or neat endings in these films. These filmmakers thrive on stories that are brimming with surprises and rooted in moral ambiguity.

If you enjoy films about psychological madness and black comedy, then you might enjoy these six Indian flicks

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

This legendary Indian film skewers political corruption, real estate scams, and media hypocrisy with humour and absurdity. It is one of the first and sharpest satires in the country's cinematic history. Two incompetent photographers (Naseeruddin Shah and Ravi Baswani) stumble upon a murder and, in the process, must navigate an increasingly shady system. The acclaimed Mahabharata play's climax—a sequence that embodies the film's brilliance at blending humour with truth—and the film's enduring commentary make Kundan Shah's picture a beloved classic.

Monica, O My Darling (2022) - Netflix

Jayant (Rajkummar Rao), a robotics expert, becomes entangled in a blackmail plan involving a femme fatale (Huma Qureshi), workplace politics, and an increasing corpse count in this sleek neo-noir thriller with a deliciously pulpy tone. Vasan Bala's film features a funk score that heightens the sense of impending anarchy, vintage aesthetics, and dark comedy. It pokes fun at corporate ambition and weak masculinity with its untrustworthy characters and twisted discoveries, keeping the audience wondering.

Ishqiya (2010) - Prime Video; JioHotstar, ShemarooMe, Liosnsgate Play via OTTplay Premium

As they seek sanctuary in a secluded village, two small-time criminals, one cynical (Naseeruddin Shah) and the other amorous (Arshad Warsi), encounter a widow (Vidya Balan) who is more deadly than she seems in this grim rural noir. The heist plot quickly transforms into an emotional journey filled with desire, deceit, and manipulation. Featuring Vidya Balan in her breakout performance, the film offers a fresh perspective on betrayal and survival through its sensuality, folk music, and incisive dialogues. It is directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Darlings (2022) - Netflix

Badru (Alia Bhatt) is the protagonist of this dark comedy set in a Mumbai chawl where the working class lives, and her marriage to her drunken husband (Vijay Varma) has become toxic. As she reaches her breaking point, the film's tone shifts from victimhood to revenge. It deftly combines societal pressure, generational trauma, and spousal abuse into an unexpectedly humorous and inspirational story, with stellar performances from Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma. A satisfying flame of female agency culminates the long simmer.

Kaalakaandi (2018) - JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

The black comedy captures the seediness and urban disillusionment of Mumbai as a night of reckoning unravels in various directions. The character, played by Saif Ali Khan, embarks on a drug-fueled existential journey after finding out he has a terminal illness. Meanwhile, in side storylines that are both strange and depressing, opportunists, lovers, and gangsters all meet. The film is directed by Akshat Verma, who also wrote "Delhi Belly." It is philosophical, anarchic, and full of irreverent humour; it doesn't care about following the rules.

Judgementall Hai Kya (2019) - ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium

A voice-over artist (Kangana Ranaut) who suffers from delusions and has a troubled history gets fixated on the possibility that her tenant (Rajkummar Rao) is a killer. The film explores the topics of gaslighting, mental illness, and identity as reality and imagination become hazy. It stands out from the usual thrillers thanks to Kangana Ranaut's electrifying performance and the bizarre production design. The film is simultaneously unsettling, unexpected, and unforgettable.

These films don't merely amuse; they also challenge, perplex, and frequently unnerve. They establish a unique style that is both cinematically daring and psychologically intricate via unconventional comedy, flawed heroes, or a defiance of formula. Here are some great choices to explore the darker and wilder parts of Indian cinema.