Ajayante Randam Moshanam Movie Review: Tovino Thomas shines in triple role but execution is flawed

Having proved his versatility in various roles and genres, it is not surprising that Malayalam star Tovino Thomas would want to attempt a triple role in a period film that blends folk tale and real life. Ajayante Randam Moshanam (Ajayan’s second theft), directed by Jithin Lal sees Tovino play the roles of Kunjikelu, Maniyan and Ajayan who lived in three different time periods but are closely connected due to one aspect. Also read: Tovino Thomas says only Malayalam film industry being targeted post Hema Committee report: 'It is hurtful' Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) turns out to be a landmark for Tovino Thomas.

The plot

The story begins with Kunjikelu, a Kalaripayattu warrior who lived in the village of Haripuram in the 1900s. Kunjikelu’s fame abounds because of the fact that he rescued the sacred Chiyothi Vilakku (Chiyothi Lamp) from those who had come to pillage the Edakkal kingdom. The King asks him what he wants as a reward for this and Kunjikelu asks that he be allowed to install the lamp in a temple in Haripuram so people of all caste can worship the deity. His wish is granted and he returns triumphant but sadly the Chiyothi Vilakku remains inaccessible to the lower castes.

It is then that we are introduced to Maniyan, a well-known thief whom the entire village of Haripuram is up in arms against. Maniyan has extraordinary skills in thievery and ability to escape the clutches of the law. Though the village people, especially the upper castes, try to catch him, it’s in vain and when Maniyan’s grandson, Ajayan, is born he, unfortunately, carries the tag of being a potential thief thanks to his legacy. Ajayan, unlike his grandfather, is a simple electrician and runs Radiant Electronics. He lives at home with his mother (Rohini) and is in love with Lakshmi Nambiar (Krithi Shetty), an upper caste girl from a wealthy family. But things take a turn when Sudev Varma (Harish Uthaman) comes to Haripuram and the Chiyothi Vilakku is at stake once again. What happens to Ajayan? How is his life connected to Sudev and the sacred lamp?

The verdict

Tovino Thomas has tried to choose a challenging film as his 50th and the big question is whether Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is the right landmark film for him. Mammootty and Mohanlal have played triple roles in their films and while Tovino’s ambition must be rightly applauded, how much did Jithin Lal and Sujith Nambiar deliver?

Sujith Nambiar, who has written the screenplay, has created a melange of action, fantasy and drama in ARM and provided a lot of scope for Tovino to showcase a range of acting skills. While the film’s main theme is caste discrimination

As a star, Tovino has been amped up in the movie and scenes visually – for instance, the first shot of him we see captures the actor riding majestically on a horse, while in another scene, Tovino throws open the door of his humble hut with a captivating daunting and menacing look.

However, the screenplay flows back and forth between time periods and this can get a little confusing for the audience. Moreover, the pace of the film is slow and the high points in the film are limited to Maniyan, who clearly scores in terms of screen presence.

The screenplay feels dull at certain points as a result. And ARM being Jithin Lal’s debut feature film, would be another the reason why the film faltered in its execution. The movie doesn’t keep the audience engaged throughout due to its simple storyline that didn’t incorporate compelling twists and turns.

About performances

With regard to performances, ARM rests on Tovino Thomas’ shoulders and he really is the star of the film. His performance as Maniyan outdid the other two roles and it shows that Tovino can essay the role of a negative character with aplomb. He seemed to really enjoy this role as well.

Each of the three roles saw Tovino exhibit a different set of characteristics and mannerisms and full props to him for his skills. Basil Joseph, as always, delivered and the rest of the cast including Krithi Shetty, Rohini, Aju Varghese and others did what was required of them.

Aishwarya Rajesh didn’t have much to do in this film. Harish Uthman though doesn’t come across as a compelling villain and one feels a different actor could have had more powerful impact in the film. Technically, the cinematography by Jomon T John stands out but the songs by Dhibu Ninan Thomas don’t. Thomas’ BGM however did work well in the film. Tovino Thomas shines in ARM but the execution is, unfortunately, flawed.