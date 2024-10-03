Alipore Police Court grants bail to Roopa Ganguly; BJP leader calls arrest 'unnecessary'

The Alipore Police Court on Thursday granted bail to BJP leader Roopa Ganguly on a bond of ₹1,000 after she was arrested earlier in the day. Also read: On Roopa Ganguly’s tearful outburst in Parl, TMC MP recalls her portrayal of Draupadi Roopa Ganguly had been protesting at the Bansdroni Police Station.

Roopa arrested

After being brought to the Alipore Police Court lockup, Roopa said, "I haven't troubled anyone. I haven't obstructed anyone's work. I was peacefully sitting there so that those who have murdered that boy should be caught. I haven't harmed anyone, but they have imposed unnecessary charges on me."

Roopa had been protesting at the Bansdroni Police Station, demanding justice for a schoolboy who died after being hit by an excavator in Kolkata's Bansdroni area. She claimed that she was arrested and taken to Lalbazar Police Station while protesting peacefully.

What is the police saying

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said Ganguly was arrested for 'obstructing' police work. "An unfortunate incident occurred in Bansdroni yesterday. A student died in an accident, and there was a law and order situation. Multiple cases have been registered, and five people have been arrested. Roopa Ganguly arrived at the Police Station and demanded the release of those arrested for manhandling the police," Verma told ANI.

He added, "We informed her that it was not possible and that legal action would follow. She sat on a dharna and refused to move, obstructing the function of the Police Station. Therefore, a case was registered against her, and she was arrested and produced before the court."

Roopa claimed those responsible were close to a local TMC counsellor. "A tragic incident occurred early in the morning on Mahalaya. A payloader killed a 14-year-old student on his way to tuition. The original driver wasn't operating the vehicle; it was a training session. Locals complained that the boys were drunk and were close aides of the 113-ward TMC counsellor," Ganguly said.

She added, "The police couldn't arrest them throughout the day. I requested the officers to arrest those goons and was quietly protesting at the Bansdroni Police Station. For no reason, the police arrested me and brought me to Lalbazar. God knows why they can't arrest the culprits on time but instead harass common people."