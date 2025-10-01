Amanda Knox reveals ‘motivation’ behind making The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: ‘To make a world that will…’

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox on Hulu tells the real-life story of Amanda Knox, who was framed after her roommate, Meredith, was found dead. Grace Van Patten portrays the role of Knox in the miniseries, which has grabbed attention since its premiere in August. Amanda Knox opened up about the last episode of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox. Here is what she said.(Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

It has been eighteen years since the incident that changed everything for Amanda Knox. In an interview with The Rolling Stone, Amanda has opened up about the ordeals she faced and also revealed why she chose to make a miniseries about it.

“At that time (during the time of her trial), I felt like no one would ever listen to me and no one would ever believe me. I would always be viewed in the worst possible light, and I was really living a life in hiding,” said Knox.

Amanda Knox About shares her ‘motivation’ behind the project

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox revolves around Knox and her relationship with her friend Meredith, Raffale, her boyfriend, and the trials and tribulations that Knox had to face because of the investigation.

As per Rolling Stone, the show explores the perspectives of Knox’s family, her boyfriend, and even her prosecutor, Giuliano Mignini, which eventually led Knox to decide that it was the right time to let the world see her story.

Amanda told the media outlet that part of her “motivation” was “to make a world that will be hopefully kinder to my daughter than it was to me.” She continued, “When Monica reached out to me to work on this project, it was really important from the get go that this wasn’t going to be what people typically think of when they think of a true crime story.”

She added, “We really wanted to convey that there are real human beings at the center of the story who are grappling with grief and loss and crisis. I’ve been scrutinized and judged and had my story told by others my entire adult life. The thing that’s new is that I’m doing it intentionally.”

Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ending explained

Knox says that the portrayal in the show was “exactly how it happened.” The show also focuses on the prosecutor’s story, who sees Knox as an antagonist. Amanda revealed that it was important for her to portray her prosecutor, Giuliano Mignini, as a “human”.

Talking about a scene where Amanda visits Italy, Knox revealed, “And while that scene where we're driving by a car crash and a police officer comes by didn't happen in real life, driving into Italy was filled with dread. I was undercover and terrified of being recognized. I didn't do anything wrong last time, and they threw me in prison. So what's to stop them this time?”

The show ends on a cliffhanger where Scarabattoli (the priest who worked at the prison) is surprised to see a man who has entered the confession booth. Talking about it, Amanda said, "That act of confession implies that somebody is coming to terms with something. And that's a beautiful and hopeful image to be the end of the story."

When Van Patten was asked about her portrayal of Amanda, she said, according to US Magazine, “I’m always interested in telling complex female stories with depth, so if the right project or story was being told based on a real person’s story of course. I’ve said it before, but I’ve never felt so fulfilled after a job and have loved being a small part of Amanda being able to reclaim her story.”

