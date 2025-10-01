Why was General Hospital’s new episode not aired on ABC? Here's what we know

The ABC regular, General Hospital’s newest episodes, were not aired on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving the fans confused. As the viewers tuned into the channel, they were confused, as it was not the new episode of the daily soap, but an MLB game that was on. Why was General Hospital’s new episode not aired on ABC? All you need to know(Instagram/generalhospitalabc)

The switch in the schedules has left the fans disheartened, as they wonder when the Port Charles drama will resume.

General Hospital’s new episodes aired on ABC

According to USA Today, the ABC network put the airing of General Hospital’s new episodes on hold to make way for the coverage of the Cubs-Padres series.

The regular airing of the daily episodes of the soap will resume from Thursday if the Cubs emerge victorious in the games. If not, the show will follow its regular cliffhanger format on Friday. According to Parade, the Cubs won 1 game out of 3. If the teams win again tomorrow, Wednesday, then there will be another match played on Thursday.

What to expect from the upcoming episodes of General Hospital?

In the upcoming episodes of the loved daily soap, the fans will witness Sonny making new connections while Carly is interrogated. Moreover, Ava makes a controversial discovery, and Elizabeth gets into a confrontation with Britt.

As for the plot of the show, the official synopsis reads, “GH is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production. GH continues its tradition of passion, intrigue, and adventure that has depicted the ongoing lives of the diverse and evolving citizens of the fictional town of Port Charles, set in upstate New York.” General Hospital is available to stream on the ABC network and Hulu.

FAQs

Q1. When will ABC resume airing General Hospital?

General Hospital's new episodes will be airing on Friday.

Q2. Is General Hospital the longest-running show?

Yes. General Hospital has been running on TV since 1963.

Q3. Where can General Hospital be streamed?

General Hospital can be streamed on ABC and Hulu.