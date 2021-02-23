IND USA
Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of Vismaya Mohanlal's book.
Amitabh Bachchan wishes Vismaya Mohanlal for her book, Mohanlal calls it his 'proudest moment as father'

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a message of encouragement for Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya, who has written a book of poems.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:40 PM IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday took to Twitter to wish Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya on her new book – Grains of Stardust. Mohanlal said Amitabh’s wish is the proudest moment for him as father.

Vismaya’s book is a collection of poems and paintings. Amitabh wrote: “Mohanlal, superstar of Malayalam Cinema and one that I have immense admiration of, sends me a book, "Grains of Stardust", written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya. A most creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings. Talent is hereditary ! My best wishes (sic).”


Touched by Amitabh Bachchan’s post, Mohanlal said that his wish is the proudest moment for him as father. “Words of appreciation coming from a legend is the best compliment and blessing Maya can get ! As for me this is the proudest moment as a father. Thank you @SrBachchan Sir (sic),” he said.

Recently, actor Dulquer Salmaan, in a long Instagram post, had wished Vismaya on the launch of her book. Vismaya and Dulquer have known each other since they were kids.

“My oldest fondest memory of Maya (Vismaya Mohanlal) is of her first birthday at the Taj Coromandel in Chennai. It was a huge party that her parents threw for her and she wore the most adorable gold outfit and was the cutest one year old we had seen. As the night wore on the birthday girl was missing. Her mum then informed us that she fell asleep. I’ll always remember that as the biggest party where the birthday girl fell asleep early,” Dulquer wrote about Vismaya in his post

“Now all grown up she’s carving her own path. At such a young age she’s a published writer and her poems, thoughts, doodles and art are way ahead of her years. They give you a wonderful insight into her mind, her growing up and her life experiences. I’ve attached one of my favourites from the book. Wishing you all the very best Maya! Your folks and all those who know you must be so proud,” he added.

