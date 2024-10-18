Anurag Kashyap says Joju George's Pani is on par with Korean new wave films: ‘Malayalam cinema continues to shock’

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Karthik Subbaraj are all praise for actor Joju George’s directorial debut, Pani. Anurag shared the film’s posters on Instagram, praising the Malayalam film that will be released in theatres on October 24. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap lauds Ananya Panday's CTRL, calls it her best performance: ‘Pushing the boundaries of storytelling’) Anurag Kashyap was all praise for Joju George's debut film as director, Pani.

Anurag Kashyap’s review of Pani

Anurag was so impressed with Pani that he wrote on Instagram, “Malayalam Cinema continues to shock and surprise and blow your mind.” He went on to call Joju’s directorial debut ‘super confident’, adding, “Saw this powerful thriller/drama film from @jojugeorgeactorofficial . A super confident directorial debut that goes the distance. It rises to the level of some of the best Korean new wave films. Absolutely unmissable. Releasing Oct 24. Trailer out now.”

Joju replied to his post, calling Anurag his inspiration and writing, “Thank you so much sir. You have been always my inspiration in cinema , your kind words humbled me , thanks a ton.”

Karthik also posted Pani’s trailer on X (formerly Twitter), calling the film an ‘edge of the seat thriller’. He wrote, “I saw this film and it's Superb. An edge of the seat action thriller with Super intense performances.... It's going to be a Blast in theatres...Congratulations Joju Cheta @C_I_N_E_M_A_A And team. Don't miss this Adipoli film releasing in theatres this October 24th.”

About Pani

Joju debuted in 1995 with the Malayalam film Mazhavilkoodaram, and his breakthrough came with the 2018 film Joseph. Joju acted in numerous supporting roles before transitioning to lead ones in films like Iratta, which saw him in a dual role. He has produced successful films like Charlie and Madhuram also in his career, apart from singing a few numbers.

Pani marks his directorial debut also stars Abhinaya, Sagar Surya, Junaiz VP, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar and Rinosh George. Joju will also soon star in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Thug Life with Kamal Haasan.