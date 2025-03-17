Bala slammed for saying ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan ‘needs medical attention, not social media’ as she accuses him of rape

Actor Bala finds himself in the centre of yet another controversy after another one of his ex-wives, Dr Elizabeth Udayan, recently accused him of harassment and rape. After his current wife, Kokila, recently made a video asking Elizabeth to back off, Bala also posted a video on Facebook, responding to the controversy. (Also Read: Bala's ex-wife Elizabeth Udayan alleges 'he abused, raped me', says: ‘I am afraid of his gundas’) Bala had married Dr Elizabeth Udayan in 2021 but the couple split a few years later.

Bala reacts to Elizabeth Udayan’s accusations

Bala posted the video addressing the issue and captioned it, “Me and kokila wish to say "PLEASE LEAVE US ALONE". WISH this is my last video regarding this issue. Dear ELIZABETH AND FAMILY.”

OnManorama translated what he said in Malayalam in the video. He claimed that he ‘sincerely loved’ Elizabeth and had ‘great respect’ for her family. “But what does Elizabeth need? Medical attention, not social media attention,” he claimed, adding, “If someone suffering from depression and taking medication is being used this way, my conscience tells me it's wrong. She needs medical help. I would have ensured she received the right care if I were a doctor in her family. Why aren’t her brothers and parents doing that?”

Bala also urged everyone to leave him and Kokila alone, threatening YouTube channels that spread ‘false information’ with defamation. He also denied all accusations of sexual misconduct, stating, “Stop falsely accusing me of a crime I did not commit. This has to end, or I will take action.”

Support pours in for Elizabeth

The comments section is, however, filled with people slamming Bala for his statement. One person commented, “Shame on you Bala, please go back to tamilnadu save Dr Elizabeth.” Another wrote, “Elizabeth needs medical attention? Its because of the trauma u gave her.She is doing whatever she needs.But you always needs media attention.”

One person called him out, writing, “Depressed doesn’t mean that she can’t reveal about the pain and abuse she suffered. Now you are using your manipulative tactics to make people believe she is mentally unstable. Such a narc.” A Facebook user even wrote, “That's why you are not a doctor! You don't even know what's depression. You still trying to win in that angle. Keralites are educated. It won't work here. Sheeyyy!!!”

Numerous people also commented ‘Justice for Elizabeth.’

Kokila’s response to Elizabeth Udayan

Bala’s wife Kokila also responded to Elizabeth’s accusations in a social media video recently. She questioned Elizabeth for keeping her marriage to a doctor a secret despite being legally married. “Your husband is a doctor, isn’t he? Then speak about him first. Let the world know the truth. Live happily with the doctor you married. Stop troubling my husband,” she said, as translated by News18.

Kokila also claimed that Elizabeth’s accusations ‘ruined Bala’s reputation, but he chose to stay quiet. Addressing Elizabeth directly, Kokila urged her to stop making ‘baseless allegations’ and bring up past issues. This comes after Elizabeth recently commented on a video interview of Bala and Kokila, accusing her ex-husband of rape, infidelity and harassment.