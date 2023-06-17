Beloved soap opera star Brett Hadley passes away at 92, leaving a void in the entertainment world

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of beloved actor Brett Hadley, best known for his role as Genoa City police detective Carl Williams on the hit soap opera The Young and the Restless. The news of his passing was confirmed by his friend Mary Ann Halpin in a heartfelt Facebook post, where she fondly reminisced about their long-standing friendship and the cherished memories they shared. Beloved actor Brett Hadley, known for his role in The Young and the Restless, has passed away, leaving the industry in mourning.(Twitter)

Describing their mischievous antics during their acting class days, Halpin expressed her deep sorrow at losing her dear friend. She praised Hadley's playful nature, captivating conversations, infectious giggles, and twinkling eyes. Reflecting on his final moments, she stated that he gracefully took his last bow and bid farewell to this world. She extended her gratitude to her close friend Darcy Lee Caplan for being there during Hadley's final days.

Caplan, a friend of Hadley for over three decades, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the actor passed away on Wednesday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills due to sepsis caused by a bone infection. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Caplan opened up about their enduring bond and the remarkable qualities that defined Hadley.

Describing him as a free spirit with an adventurous soul, Caplan emphasized Hadley's genuine kindness and authenticity. She revealed that Hadley lived with her and her family on three separate occasions, becoming an integral part of their lives. Caplan praised his creativity, highlighting his talent as a painter and his passion for building things, including furniture and vegetable gardens. She regretted not being able to fulfill their plans for a teepee meditation area due to Hadley's move to the motion picture home.

Recalling his mischievous sparkle and his love for cracking jokes, Caplan cherished her final interaction with Hadley, even in his most vulnerable moments. His radiant blue eyes and his zest for life left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered.

Hadley portrayed the character of Carl Williams on The Young and the Restless from 1980 to 1990, with additional appearances in 1998 and 1999. His character's absence during the hiatus led to a storyline involving grief and longing from his onscreen loved ones.

Kate Linder, Hadley's Y&R co-star, expressed her heartfelt condolences and shared her admiration for the late actor's professionalism and dedication to his craft. Linder emphasized that Hadley's portrayal of Carl Williams was truly one-of-a-kind and that he will be greatly missed.

Several of Hadley's Y&R co-stars also paid tribute to the late actor, expressing their sadness and remembering his vibrant personality and infectious laughter. Beth Maitland, who worked closely with Hadley, fondly recalled his upbeat and joyful presence on set, adding that his memory represents a golden era when soap operas and their legendary actors were larger than life.

The legacy of Brett Hadley will forever be etched in the hearts of fans and colleagues alike. His remarkable talent, warm personality, and zest for life will be remembered as a testament to his enduring impact on the entertainment industry. Rest in peace, dear friend, you will be dearly missed.