Best Malayalam horror comedies to watch before Arjun Ashokan's Sumathi Valavu

Malayalam actor Arjun Ashokan's upcoming film, Sumathi Valavu, will hit the big screen on August 1. The horror comedy is said to be based on a chilling folktale about the infamous Sumathi Valavu in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district. We list the top horror comedies in Malayalam that you should see before Sumathi Valavu. You can stream these on OTTplay Premium as well. Posters of Pretham and Romancham

Malayalam horror comedies on OTT

Pretham

Three friends who open a resort where they see paranormal activities are at the centre of this horror comedy. These events compel them to turn to mentalist John Don Bosco for help. They quickly discover that the resort is haunted by a ghost who is trying to find out why she died. The performances of Aju Varghese and Sharaf U Dheen in this movie have their own amusing moments.

Romancham

The film is based on actual events that occurred in Bangalore after seven roommates played Ouija board. All of the performers contribute plenty to the comedy portion of the film, making it one of the best horror entertainers in Malayalam in recent times. Actors Soubin Shahir, Siju Sunny, and Sajin Gopu, lead this film, along with Arjun Ashokan.

Oru Murai Vanthu Paarthaya

In this movie, a local wrestler named Prakashan meets a girl named Parvathy. Their lives converge once he lets her stay in his house. But Prakashan quickly learns that Parvathy is not human, which sets up a number of funny scenarios as he and his friends deal with this revelation.

Pakalpooram

Brahmadattan Namboothiri once battled an evil ghost in Sooryamagalam, the setting for this tale. The demonic being swore to kill his son in order to exact revenge on his family. Gauridasan, the youngest son of Brahmadattan, is tasked with taming the spirit years later and eventually develops feelings for Seemathini. But she is not who she seems to be, and the main focus of the film is the amusing fallout.

Manthrikan

Mukundan Unni spends his time in a secluded village with two friends because he is not particularly fond of his father's black magic abilities. He falls in love with Malu, a girl he meets there. A few years later, a wealthy family calls him to rid their home of a ghost. Malavika does not recognise him when he meets her again.