Best sci-fi movies to watch on OTT if you are excited about Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things 5 is the final season where Hawkins' characters will face an epic battle against Vecna and the Upside Down, as the city is under military quarantine and Eleven is in hiding. The teaser was released recently, building significant anticipation. The season will see the return of popular characters like Eleven, Mike, Joyce, Hopper, Nancy, and Vecna, with new additions like Linda Hamilton, and Alex Breaux. The Netflix series will have Volume 1, Volume 2, and Finale Episode that will be released on November 26, Christmas, and New Year's Eve, respectively. Stranger Things 5

As we wait to watch Stranger Things for one last time, stream these sci-fi movies on OTTplay Premium!

5 best Sci-fi movies to watch on OTT

Ad Astra

Ad Astra is a science-fiction film where astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) sets out on a dangerous journey through the solar system to find his missing father, Clifford McBride (Tommy Lee Jones), whose research work threatens Earth. The film also features Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and others.

Interstellar

It tells the story of a near-future world ravaged by disasters and dust storms, where a group of astronauts led by former NASA pilot Joseph Cooper embark on a dangerous journey through a wormhole to find a new habitable planet for humanity. The film, directed by Christopher Nolan, features Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Mackenzie Foy, and others.

Oblivion

Oblivion is a popular science-fiction film that follows a drone technician who is tasked with repairing drones on a post-apocalyptic Earth in 2077, following a war with aliens. The story progresses as Jack Harper begins to question his goals and reality when he encounters a mysterious woman on a crashed spaceship, leading him to uncover a conspiracy. It features Tom Cruise as Jack Harper, Olga Kurylenko as Julia Rusakova Harper, Andrea Riseborough as Victoria Olsen, Morgan Freeman as Malcolm Beech, and others.

Alien: Romulus

Alien: Romulus is set between the events of the films, Alien and Aliens . It follows the story of a group of young space colonists who encounter the deadliest creature in the universe while cleaning up an abandoned space station. The film explores themes of sibling and family dynamics, as the characters face both the physical and psychological horrors of the xenomorph. The cast includes Cailee Spaeny as Rain, David Jonsson as Andy, Archie Renaux as Tyler, and Isabela Merced as Kay.

Companion

Companion is a 2025 science-fiction thriller that tells the story of Josh and their friends on a weekend getaway. But soon it is revealed Josh’s girlfriend Iris is an artificial intelligence (AI) companion robot hired from a tech company. The film stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, with supporting roles from Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend.