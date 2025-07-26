Celebrated Moh's OTT release already? More Punjabi films on unrequited love to stream now!

Sargun Mehta and Gitaj Bindrakhia starrer Moh is finally on OTT after three long years of waiting. The Punjabi film, which can be called Punjab's version of Saiyaara (or more appropriately Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh/Tere Naam), left many heartbroken. The impact of this film was far and wide, and the lack of OTT release led many to crave watching the film time-and-again. Now that Moh is out on OTT, it is time to celebrate unrequited love in all its might. While Moh remains a cult-classic in Pollywood, there are other Punjabi movies that have left an impact just as much. Posters of Moh and Qismat

Punjabi films on unrequited love that will leave you heartbroken

Qismat (OTTplay Premium)

Qismat goes down as one of the most iconic movies where the lovers get their happy ending and still do not end up together, at least in the human world. Featuring Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk, this, like Moh, is more about the journey over the heartbreaking ending.

Channa Mereya (OTTplay Premium)

Channa Mereya is more on the lines of Sairat and Dhadak. It is where Kainat (Payal Rajput) and Jagat (Ninja) keep their relationship a secret out of difference in social standing. When the girl's father learn about their love, they swear to separate them. A classic tale, retold with a talented cast.

Ghund Kadh Le Ni Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya (OTTplay Premium)

More than unrequited love, Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya is the story of lovers who separated over a misunderstanding. They are now rivals who try to one up the other. This chaotic ride might be something you like if you enjoyed Moh.

Sufna (Prime Video)

Jeet (Ammy Virk) is a carefree man till he meets Teg (Tania). She is a hardworking woman working in the field to earn a living. They fall in love, but will their love meet a happy ending?

Lover (Prime Video)

Lally (Guri) and Heer (Ronak Joshi) fall in love during their school days. Unfortunately, they are destined to be apart. If incomplete love stories are what you seek, Lover needs to be on your list.