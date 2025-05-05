Menu Explore
Cinematographer Sameer Thahir arrested after ganja seizure, released on bail

PTI |
May 05, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Cinematographer Sameer Thahir arrested in drug case involving directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, later released on bail.

Renowned Kerala-based cinematographer Sameer Thahir was arrested on Monday in connection with a recent drug seizure case involving noted directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, Excise officials said.

Sameer was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and later released on bail.
Sameer was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and later released on bail.

(Also read: Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza arrested for possession of drugs, released on bail: Report)

Thahir arrested, released on bail

Thahir was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and later released on bail, they added. On April 27, three individuals—including Rahman and Hamsa—were arrested with 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja from a flat in Kochi rented by Thahir. The arrests were made during a midnight raid following a tip-off.

A senior Excise official stated that Thahir was arrested because the crime occurred in a property rented under his name.

"We had earlier issued him a notice to appear for questioning. Following the interrogation, his arrest was recorded under the NDPS Act, and he was granted bail," the official told the media.

According to Thahir's statement, he was unaware that the directors were consuming drugs. He said several film personalities frequented the apartment for movie-related discussions, and he did not know of any drug use.

"The flat was rented by Thahir. As per the NDPS Act, such an offence should not occur on premises under one’s name. That is why action was taken against him," the officer explained.

The Excise department also said they had identified the individual who supplied the ganja to the directors and that an arrest would be made soon.

Rahman and Hamsa, known for several critically acclaimed Malayalam films, were granted station bail after the raid.

The incident comes just days after actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in a separate drug-related case following a hotel raid from which he attempted to flee.

Thahir is best known for his work as a cinematographer in acclaimed Malayalam films such as 'Bangalore Days' and 'Big B'.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
