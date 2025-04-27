Menu Explore
Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza arrested for possession of drugs, released on bail: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Apr 27, 2025 10:51 AM IST

Reportedly, the excise authorities recovered 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja from Khalid Rahman, Ashraf Hamza and another person.

The Excise Department arrested three people, including Malayalam film directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza, for possession of hybrid ganja. As per Mathrubhumi, the arrest was made in Kochi, and they were later released on station bail. (Also Read | Shine Tom Chacko's brother Joe John responds to his drug allegations with sarcasm)

Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were arrested during a raid in Kochi.
Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were arrested during a raid in Kochi.

Malayalam film directors arrested in drugs case

The third person who was arrested was Shalif Mohammed. They were arrested during a raid conducted at 2 am Sunday at a flat near the Gosree Bridge in Kochi. Reportedly, the excise authorities recovered 1.6 grams of hybrid ganja from them.

The flat reportedly belonged to cinematographer Sameer Thahir. Shalif is known to be a close friend of the directors. Citing Excise Department sources, the report said that the raid was conducted based on confidential information.

Khalid is known for directing films such as Alappuzha Gymkhana and Thallumaala. Ashraf has directed films including Thamaasha and Bheemannte Vazhi.

Shine Tom Chacko, drugs case

This comes just days after the Excise department issued a notice to Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, directing him to appear for questioning on April 28 in connection with the seizure of hybrid ganja. A notice was served to actor Sreenath Bhasi in the case.

Earlier, excise officials arrested two individuals—Thasleema Sulthana alias Christina and K Feroze—for allegedly selling hybrid ganja on April 1. Thasleema's husband, Sultan Akbar Ali, was also arrested in connection with the case. The probe team suspects that Sulthana supplied drugs to the two actors. Chacko was arrested on April 21 for alleged drug use but was released on station bail the same day.

The arrest followed a nearly four-hour-long interrogation related to an incident in which Chacko allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel during a narcotics raid. Sreenath Bhasi had approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, fearing arrest in the case, but withdrew his petition on the same day.

