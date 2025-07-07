Coolie: Aamir Khan’s role confirmed in Rajinikanth film, but he isn’t going to share screen space with…

In just a little over a month the much-anticipated Tamil film of the year, Coolie, will hit the big screens. The makers have already begun promotions for the film with the first single, Chikitu, out. While it was recently that the Coolie team officially confirmed Hindi actor Aamir Khan’s presence in the film, it is said that the Sitaare Zameen Par actor after all might not share screen space with one of the prominent stars down south who is also starring in Coolie. Keep reading and find out who that is. Coolie to feature Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan in Coolie has no scenes with THIS south actor

Headlined by Rajinikanth, Coolie will be an action thriller and the biggest project so far in the career of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The cast list of Coolie has already made it pan-Indian, with actors like Upendra, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and others part of the cast. It was only recently confirmed that Aamir Khan is also part of the film.

As per the whispers within the close network, it looks like in Coolie, Aamir Khan will not have any combination scenes with Nagarjuna. The Telugu actor, who was recently seen in Kuberaa, plays the role of Simon in Coolie. Further, Aamir Khan’s role is expected to make an entry towards the climax, which means one can expect Rajinikanth to reunite with his Aatank Hi Aatank co-star once again. Does this mean there will be a sequel or is it an opening ending for Coolie? One has to wait and watch.

On August 14, it is indeed going to be war, given Coolie and Hindi film War 2 will release on the same day. While Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures and has stars across industries, War 2 has Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR in the lead roles. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to the 2019 film War.