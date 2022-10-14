Dhanashree Verma breaks her fast by seeing Yuzvendra Chahal's face on video call as they celebrate virtual Karwa Chauth

After Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal took on Instagram to wish his wife Dhanashree Verma a happy Karva Chauth on Thursday, the two celebrated the festival virtually. In a clip shared on Instagram by Dhanashree, she looks at Yuzvendra's face, then at the moon, before she breaks her fast by drinking some water. Yuzvendra along with the other cricketers of the Indian team are in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup. He was in Perth during Karva Chauth, while Dhanashree was in India. Also read: Dhanashree Verma declares she's going to ‘maika’ for a month, Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with a dance

Sharing the video of their virtual Karwa Chauth, Dhanashree, who is a choreographer and a YouTuber, wrote in the caption, “India-Australia wala Karwa Chauth.” She wore a red ethnic outfit as she performed her Karwa Chauth rituals virtually with Yuzvendra. He was dressed in casuals. Earlier, Yuzvendra shared an Instagram post to wish his wife on the festival. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Karva Chauth wifey. Love you.” The cricketer added a flying kiss and a heart emoji to his caption.

In one of the pictures in his Instagram post, the cricketer showed his wife's mehendi, which was adorned with her husband’s name and the number ‘3’ seemingly hinting at their third Karva Chauth together. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree married on December 22, 2020. In his latest post, Yuzvendra also shared an adorable throwback picture of himself with Dhanashree. Many celebs and fans showered love on the couple in the comments section of the cricketer’s post. Singer Neha Kakkar wrote, “Cuties!” Actor Archana Puran Singh wrote, “Love to both of you.”

Their Karva Chauth posts come weeks after Dhanashree and Yuzvendra refuted separation rumours. Recently, Dhanashree had removed Chahal from her name on Instagram, sparking speculations of their split. The two had then denied saying they planned to separate in their identical social media posts.

