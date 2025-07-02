Director Ram: Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is an action thriller that’s nothing like Paranthu Po

Director Ram, who hasn’t had a theatrical release in a while, is now gearing up for Paranthu Po, a coming-of-age drama. The film will hit big screens on July 4. Apart from this, the filmmaker also has Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which is also pending release. Director Ram and Nivin Pauly

In an exclusive conversation with OTTplay, director Ram talked about Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai and what kind of a film the Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali starrer will be. The film is yet to get an official release date.

Paranthu Po director Ram: Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is an ambitious film

Speaking with OTTplay, director Ram opened up about his next film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. The film was announced sometime ago, with an interesting cast including Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, Soori, and Anjali. The film had premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam last year, but is yet to make its way to theatres.

About the film, Ram said, “It will be an entertaining film. You can even call it an action thriller. There is romance, and a mix of a lot of genres. We have made it with a lot of conviction and it is an ambitious film. Major portions of the film were shot on sets, as Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai is totally opposite to Paranthu Po, in terms of story, music, and filmmaking style.” The director added that Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai was supposed to have released before Paranthu Po, but due to some issues, it has been facing delays.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with NK Ekambaram handling the cinematography. Mathi VS is the editor. As per reports, the film is set within a moving train and revolves around the encounter between a man in his 30s and an 8,000-year-old immortal, with a rat caught between them.