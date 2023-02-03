Home / Entertainment / Others / Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of King of Kotha on 11 years in cinema

Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of King of Kotha on 11 years in cinema

others
Published on Feb 03, 2023 08:36 PM IST

Dulquer Salmaan unveils new poster of his upcoming film, King of Kotha as he completes 11 years in cinema.

Dulquer Salmaan in King of Kotha poster.
Dulquer Salmaan in King of Kotha poster.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Friday marks actor Dulquer Salmaan's eleven years in the film industry. To celebrate the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film King of Kotha have released the second poster from the movie. The new poster confirms that the movie is slated to release on the festival of Onam. Also read: Dulquer Salmaan says he was 'petrified' of camera, feared comparisons to father Mammootty

The poster features Dulquer in an olive shirt and black trousers, standing in front of his jeep, looking overwhelmed. King of Kotha is a passion project for Dulquer Salmaan and is directed by ace filmmaker Joshiy’s son Abhilash.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the poster on his social media and said, “So here’s another peak into the world of Kotha. Presenting to all of the second look of #KingOfKotha #KOK.”

The movie is a gangster film that is touted to be a complete entertainment package for both youth and families. Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in to play the female lead in the movie.

In an earlier interview with Kochi Times, Abhilash spoke about working with Dulquer. “Dulquer was the obvious choice for me, because we grew up together and he is the person I am closest to in the industry. I pitched it to him first and he liked it and said he wanted to do it. It is a gangster film that has romance and songs and is a complete entertainment package that will appeal to youth and families,” he said.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dulquer salmaan
dulquer salmaan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out