Friends star David Schwimmer slams doubt over Hamas sexual violence: ‘Why do so many refuse to believe’

On Friday, ‘Friends’ star David Schwimmer posted a scathing message on Instagram, targeting activists who doubt or dismiss the sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists against Israelis on Oct. 7. David Schwimmer in a still from Friends.

Schwimmer revealed that he has been working to end sexual abuse for almost three decades.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Jewish actor cited the New York Times’s recent report on the sexual attacks that occurred at the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, and stressed the need to trust the survivors.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted kissing on New Year's Eve at post-game party, fans react

‘Why do so many REFUSE TO BELIEVE’

He wrote, “There are incredible organizations and individuals that I count as allies in this work. Who for years have stood up and fought for survivors of rape and sexual assault, demanding justice — many of whom are survivors themselves. And yet…”

“Why do so many REFUSE TO BELIEVE — despite all the evidence on camera and in testimony — the women, children and men brutally assaulted by terrorists on Oct. 7th?”

The actor, who also starred in “Band of Brothers”, claimed that many supporters of sexual assault survivors will “fight like hell for ALL victims of sexual violence — unless they’re Jews,” he continued.

“For many of them, denying it even happened is a convenient way of avoiding compassion and personal responsibility. Perhaps this article will finally make them realize they got it wrong, and come to terms with their unconscious bias.”

The Friends star also explained, “Because — as they know better than most — their refusal to believe the survivors has RE-TRAUMATIZED them, as well as their families, friends, and those of us who did believe them.”

ALSO READ| Videos show pro-Palestinian protesters marching towards NYC's Times Square amid New Year's celebrations

Not the first time that Schwimmer spoke out about the Israel-Hamas war

Earlier in December, he slammed Harvard university presidents who did not denounce antisemitism during hearings as “morally bankrupt.”

“Incapable of answering even the most direct ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions, watch them duck and smirk at the unbridled anti-Semitism [sic] and calls for genocide on their campuses. Where is the outrage among students, faculty and alumni demanding their resignations, an official apology and enforcement of the codes of conduct?” he said.