Has supermodel Irina found her 'dream guy' in NFL legend Tom Brady?

Love is in the air for supermodel Irina Shayk and NFL legend Tom Brady. The 37-year-old Russian beauty is reportedly over the moon about her rumored romance with the football icon, who is seemingly her "dream guy." Tom Brady and Irina Shayk(Getty Images)

According to a source close to Shayk, she is thoroughly impressed by Brady and is enjoying every moment of their time together. The insider revealed, "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him." Despite their busy schedules, the couple is making it work and going the extra mile for their connection. The source explained, "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."

Recent sightings and reports have further fueled the speculation about their budding romance. Last month, the two were spotted having a sleepover in Los Angeles. They were also captured entering the Twenty-Two Hotel in London within minutes of each other, sparking more rumors.

The whispers of a possible fling between the supermodel and the former NFL champion began circulating back in May. An insider shared that Shayk had shown particular interest in Brady during an event, stating, "She followed him around all weekend. She was throwing herself at him." However, Shayk's manager dismissed these claims as "totally fictional."

In July, they were photographed getting cozy inside a car after what appeared to be a sleepover in LA. Sources revealed that the two had been in contact for a few weeks by that point. Entertainment Tonight revealed that while they were enjoying their time together, the relationship wasn't being taken too seriously. However, a source told The Daily Mail that Brady had more long-term intentions.

"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening," the source explained. "He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go." The insider emphasized that Brady was seeking a partner who could be a part of his future and potentially meet his kids.

For Brady, this marks his first public relationship since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized in 2022. The former couple continues to co-parent their children. Shayk, on the other hand, has been navigating the dating scene since her split from Bradley Cooper in 2019.