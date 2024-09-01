Hayao Miyazaki honoured with prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, also known as Asia's Nobel Prize

Film director and co-founder of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki, has been honoured with this year's prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, often referred to as Asia's Nobel Prize. The global announcement of the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees was announced on Saturday. (Also read: Nirmala Sitharaman hails anime director Miyazaki on winning Ramon Magsaysay Award) In this undated photo provided by Arai via the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation, 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Japan's Miyazaki Hayao, reads a script. (Arai/Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation via AP)(AP)

Miyazaki, one of the co-founders of Studio Ghibli and the director behind critically acclaimed movies like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo and The Boy and the Heron, created numerous animated films addressing challenging topics such as environmental conservation and harmony, and made them accessible to young audiences, The Japan Times reported.

About the award

The 2024 recipients, including three individuals and one group, were also chosen by the Manila-based Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November, The Japan Times reported.

Studio Ghibli shared the news on their X handle.

The post read, "Hayao Miyazaki wins the Ramon Magsaysay Award, known as the "Nobel Prize of Asia."

The post also stated, "The foundation praised him, stating, "He has used art to help children understand complex issues, such as environmental protection and the promotion of peace. He has created many of the most memorable and beloved films in the world." The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November."

The prize is presented to individuals and organizations that have significantly impacted Asia. It was created as a tribute to the former President of the Philippines, Ramon Magsaysay, renowned for his integrity, as per a report by The Japan Times.

Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli recently made history as the first group to be awarded the honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Miyazaki came out of retirement to make the animated fantasy film The Boy and the Heron. The film received critical acclaim and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

(With inputs from ANI)