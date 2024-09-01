Nirmala Sitharaman hails anime director Miyazaki on winning Ramon Magsaysay Award

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised anime director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki on Sunday after he was honoured with this year's Ramon Magsaysay Award. She described Miyazaki as someone who “serves anime like a magician” and noted that anime has “much for adults.” Sitharaman highlighted two of his renowned films, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ and 'Kiki's Delivery Service', calling them “masterpieces” that she could watch repeatedly. Sitharaman highlighted two of his renowned films, ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ and 'Kiki's Delivery Service', calling them “masterpieces” that she could watch repeatedly.

“Co-founder of #StudioGhibli #HayaoMiyazaki gets the Ramon Magsaysay award. His masterpieces are 'My Neighbour Totoro' and 'Kiki's Delivery Service'—can watch them any number of times. Anime have much for adults and Miyazaki serves them like a magician,” Sitharaman wrote on X.

Film director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki has been honoured with this year's prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award, often dubbed Asia's Nobel Prize.

2024 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees

The 2024 Ramon Magsaysay Award winners were announced globally on Saturday. This prize honours individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to Asia. According to The Japan Times, it was established to commemorate the former President of the Philippines, Ramon Magsaysay, who was known for his integrity.

The Manila-based Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation selected the 2024 recipients, which include three individuals and one organization. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in Manila in November, according to The Japan Times.

Studio Ghibli shared news about Hayao Miyazaki winning the Ramon Magsaysay Award on their X handle. The post said, “Hayao Miyazaki wins the Ramon Magsaysay Award, known as the ‘Nobel Prize of Asia.’”

“The foundation praised him, stating, 'He has used art to help children understand complex issues, such as environmental protection and the promotion of peace. He has created many of the most memorable and beloved films in the world.' The award ceremony will be held in Manila in November,” it added.