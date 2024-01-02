Ian Ziering breaks his silence after biker gang attack: ‘The incident has left me deeply concerned’

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering has broken his silence after being attacked by a biker gang in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 31. A video obtained by TMZ shows the actor surrounded by several riders on mini motorised bikes on Hollywood Blvd. The actor is seen getting out of his car. Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering has broken his silence after being attacked by a biker gang in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 31 (ianziering/Instagram)

Taking to Instagram, Ziering wrote, “Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace. This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior. As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient,” he added.

Adding that he is an “advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct,” the actor wrote, “This incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety. We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

Ziering concluded by thanking his family, friends, and fans for their support. “It’s in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy new year,” happy new year,” he wrote.

What does the video show?

The disturbing video showsZiering is seen swinging at a biker who had stationed his motorbike directly in front of his car. What provoked him to throw the punch is unclear. It is also unclear if one of the motorcycles had collided with the actor’s car.

TMZ’s source said Ziering’s punch may have knocked the person to the ground. After the swing, the other bikers attacked him, throwing several punches at him. Ziering hat manages to run, with the masked and helmeted bikers pursuing him. One of the attackers was seen holding on to Ziering’s back, and another tried to trip him, but failed.

Bystanders did not help, but many filmed and watched them from the sidewalk. Ziering continued to get loose as one of the bikers kept holding him. Two of the bikers, including a female biker, joined in to attack him. Ziering is finally able to get away after getting back to his vehicle and driving away. Police were reportedly not called to the scene at the time.