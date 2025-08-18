India's most profitable film earned 100x its budget with no stars, ran for a year in multiplexes, producer faced IT raid

To a layman, a successful film may look like a hit. The words superhit and blockbuster are also casually thrown around these days. But largely, the entertainment industry has parameters to define these terms. Any film making twice its landing cost at the box office can be termed a superhit. Anything more is blockbuster territory. Very few films ever go beyond 5x of a budget. Then what of this one film that earned over a hundred times its budget, and ran in theatres for over a year. This is the story of India's most profitable film. India's most profitable film was made for just ₹ 70 lakh.

India's most profitable film

In 2006, writer-director Yograj Bhatt made a romantic drama titled Mungaru Male. The low-budget Kannada film starred up-and-coming actors Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi, along with veteran thespian Anant Nag. The film was mounted on a budget of ₹70 lakh. Upon its release in December, Mungaru Male became a sleeper hit, celebrating golden jubilees in many places and becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film ever. It became the first film to complete one year in a multiplex as it ran in PVR Bangalore for 460 days, and also became the first Kannada film to cross ₹50 crore worldwide. By the end of its run, Mungaru Male was estimated to have earned ₹75 crore worldwide. A staggering ₹57 crore of it came from Karnataka, where the film was labelled an industry hit.

Mungaru Male's impact and legacy

Both Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi were relatively unknown when the film was released. But its success turned them into overnight stars. Both actors gave other hits in the years to come, becoming the most sought-after male and female stars in Kannada cinema over the next half a decade.

However, the success was bittersweet for the film's producer, E. Krishna. The Income Tax department claimed that Mungaru Male had earned ₹67.50 crore net, and demanded that tax be paid on that. They even raided the producer for it.

Mungaru Male's box office records stood for over a decade until many were broken by KGF Chapter 1. The film was remade in Telugu, Bengali, Odia, and Marathi and spawned a spiritual sequel, Mungaru Male 2, which was released in 2016. Mungaru Male has enjoyed a cult following among Kannada audiences, elevated by its repeated reruns on TV and recent OTT release.