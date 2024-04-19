Influencer Komal Pandey buys new home with boyfriend Siddharth Batra. See pics from griha pravesh puja

Instagram influencers Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra have a big news for their fans. The couple has purchased a lavish new home and shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the griha pravesh ceremony. (Also read: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda perform griha pravesh with a bang. Watch) Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra are excited for new beginnings.

The photos show Komal in a pink saree and Siddharth in a bright blue kurta pyjama, taking part in a puja at the new home. They wrote a long caption, detailing all about their new purchase.

New beginnings

The couple named the home ‘Mumkim (possible)’. The caption read, "In early winter 2022, we embarked on a beautiful journey, that cemented our bond in ways we had never imagined. Call it house-hunting, but for us.. it was always about creating a safe space where our love could thrive.

“The road however, was anything but smooth. With each step forward, it felt like we took ten steps back. From navigating the complexities of home-ownership to weathering storms of kinds we had never imagined, every moment was a testament to our perseverance,” they wrote.

“As middle-class kids with big aspirations, the idea of building our own home was definitely a dream, but one we were most certainly not prepared for. Our journey was a unique form of adulting, one we navigated entirely on our own, without the safety net of experience and guidance. From financial strain for over two years now, emotional exhaustion, mental assault by some very cruel men to anxiety, these were our constant companions, testing our resilience at every turn.”

“Needless to say, the demands of construction often overshadowed our work and wrecked our professional lives completely. Yet, we continued to prioritize our shared dream, knowing that the sacrifices we make today would pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for our bond, relationship and this union.. that only we have made possible. Through it all, we clung to each other,” the caption also read.

The couple further wrote, “Now, as we stand amidst the walls of Mumkin, we are humbled by the magnitude of what we’ve accomplished. More than just a structure, this home is a symbol of our determination.. together, as a couple. The road was long and challenging (a whole of two years and counting), but we wouldn’t trade it for anything. For in the struggle, we discovered a force capable of overcoming any obstacle and building a future brighter than we ever imagined.. US.”

“MUMKIN may be the name on the door, but in our hearts, it will always be the embodiment of our love story, written in bricks for everyone to see,” Komal and Siddhanth wrote.

In a comment to the post, Komal wrote some more about the ‘cruel men’ she talked about in the caption. “As a woman, I feel compelled to shed light on the harrowing experiences of the past few months. The mental assault, harassment, and blatant power dynamics orchestrated by certain men to silence women & men who stand up for women have been appalling. Many women, without a voice like mine, suffer in silence. The truth portrayed on social media barely scratches the surface. We endured unimaginable torment at the hands of these men, who were infuriated by our refusal to be silenced. While I wish I could delve deeper into this ordeal, we’re still grappling with its impact on our mental well-being.”

Good wishes from friends

The couple got wishes from their other influencer friends. Kusha Kapila commented, “Heart is full seeing you both achieve this landmark dream. Having watched you both navigate this closely and build the space of your dreams, I know what this day means to you both. Cheering the loudest, already taking over the guest room and not leaving any moment to tell you both, my friends, how intensely proud I am of both of you. Ab Sab Mumkin Hoga. I am sooooooooooooo happpppppy party do.”

Dolly Singh wrote, “Congratulations to my babies! This has been a long journey and Im so proud of the both of you for building this beautiful home. It doesn’t come easy but here we are!!”

Excited for everything that’s to come in this house, all the love and celebrations. Dil se khushi beh rahi hai!! Love you guys so much"