Japanese actor Mizuki Itagaki, missing for over two months, found dead at age 24: Report

Japanese actor, singer, and former member of M!LK, Mizuki Itagaki, was found dead at the age of 24. As translated by Koreaboo, his family posted a message on Instagram. They said that he "had been missing due to struggles with mental health issues" since January-end. Mizuki Itagaki had been dealing with mental health issues since 2024.

Mizuki Itagaki was found dead in Tokyo

The late actor's family said that they were contacted by the police informing them that "his body had been found" in Tokyo. The post read, “We’re very sorry to share that actor Itagaki Mizuki has passed away due to an unfortunate incident. To all the fans who supported him with so much warmth, and to everyone who worked with him, we’re truly grateful from the bottom of our hearts."

Mizuki was missing due to ‘struggles with mental health issues’

"Since the end of January, Mizuki had been missing due to struggles with mental health issues he had been dealing with since last year. The police and others continued the search, and just recently, we were contacted by the Tokyo police that his body had been found in the city."

Mizuki's family apologises to fans

Mizuki's family also said that he had "just started taking steps toward returning to work" when the unfortunate incident took place. "We’re really sorry for not being able to share this news sooner with everyone who had been worried about him. Mizuki always worked hard with the hope of bringing smiles and joy to everyone through his acting. He had just started taking steps toward returning to work, so it’s heartbreaking that his life ended like this, something even he probably never expected," they added.

"To everyone who supported him during his life, we’re so sorry we couldn’t give you a proper goodbye and have to tell you like this. We hope you’ll continue to remember Mizuki and the work he did with warmth in your hearts. Thank you so much for all your love and support,” concluded their note.

About Mizuki

In 2024, Mizuki announced his departure from Stardust Promotion. He had also closed his official fan club. He was part of several films such as Ushijima the Loan Shark Part 2, Blue Spring Ride, Solomon's Perjury Part 1 and 2, Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken, and Don't Lose Your Head. He also featured in several shows, including Burning Flower, Yell and Awaiting Kirin, among many others.