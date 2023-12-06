Kaathal The Core maker Jeo Baby lashes out at college after last-minute cancellation of event. Watch

Kaathal - The Core which stars Mammootty and Jyothika in lead roles, garnered unanimous critical acclaim after it released November 23. Recently, Jeo Baby, the director of the Malayalam movie, was invited by the film club of Farook College in Kozhikode, Kerala to be part of their event ‘Subtle Politics of Present-day Malayalam Cinema.’ However, the director was stopped from participating in the said event and later notified that the event was canceled. Jeo Baby has now taken to his official Instagram account to call out the college management and their students’ union. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reviews Mammootty and Jyothika-starrer Kaathal The Core, calls it 'movie of the year') Jeo Baby was denied participation at a recent college event in Kerala.

What Jeo Baby said

Sharing that he was he was humiliated by this blatant cancellation, the director posted a video on Instagram, where he began detailing the occasion and the last-minute cancellation. He says in Malayalam: "Although I had arrived earlier at Kozhikode for the event, only on the very morning of the event, the teacher who co-ordinates the event had called me and notified me of the event being canceled. Even though she was upset for the same, she did not provide a valid reason for the cancellation.”

The director further said, “To know the reason for the event getting canceled I had sent an email to the principal of the college and also tried contacting through WhatsApp but till now, there has been no response from their end. Afterward, I had received a forwarded message which included the letter of the students union of the college.”

More details

Jeo Baby then cited the letter and said, “The letter contained the reason for the event’s cancellation as the director’s values and opinions being against that of the college’s religious values, and that they will not support this event. I had to travel all the way to Kozhikode to attend this event. I got an answer from the Students’ Union but now I also need to know why the college management cancelled it. I will move legally against this and if I don’t protest against this in this manner, another person will get affected just like how I got affected."

Kaathal: The Core features Mammootty as Mathew Devassy, a retired-banker-turned-politician, and Jyotika as Omana Mathew, his wife. The film revolves around their marriage dynamics amidst a tight-knit village community. Mammootty is seen in the role of a closet homosexual in the film.

