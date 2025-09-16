Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 becomes 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. But who is still No. 1?

Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1, is not slowing down at the box office even three weeks after release. The Dominic Arun film has had a stellar third weekend at the box office, allowing it to move closer to the ₹250-crore mark and become the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film ever. Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan play the film's leads.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office

Lokah Chapter 1 earned ₹17.70 crore net in India on its third weekend, a drop of less than 40% from the previous weekend. The film has now earned ₹122 crore net ( ₹139.6 crore gross) in India, one of the best ever for Malayalam films. But it's the film's international collection that has surprised many. Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra has earned over $12 million overseas ( ₹109.4 crore), the highest by any Malayalam film ever. This takes its worldwide gross after 19 days to ₹249 crore.

Lokah Chapter 1 beats heavyweights

In its third weekend, Lokah Chapter 1 crossed the lifetime collections of Mohanlal's Thudarum ( ₹234 crore), Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life ( ₹160 crore), and Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham ( ₹156 crore). It has long passed the collection of Mammootty's biggest hit, Bheeshma Parvam ( ₹89 crore). On Monday, it surpassed Manjummel Boys' ₹243 crore mark as well to become the second-highest-grossing Malayalam film in history.

The only film ahead of it is Mohanlal's blockbuster L2: Empuraan, which grossed ₹268 crore earlier this year. Given that Lokah is still bringing in ₹4-5 crore worldwide each day, the film has a chance to cross Empuraan this week itself.

All about Lokah Chapter 1

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1 stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a vampire who fights for good. The film borrows from traditional Indian folklore and sets up a new cinematic universe. It has been praised by critics for its visuals and storytelling.