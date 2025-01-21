Kerala police issue lookout notice against actor Kootickal Jayachandran for alleged rape of 4-year-old

The Kerala Police have issued a lookout notice for Malayalam actor Kootickal Jayachandran, aka KR Jayachandran, who is absconding in connection with a POCSO case. A South First report states that he has been accused of raping a 4-year-old, and a case was registered at Kasaba police station in Kozhikode in 2024 based on a complaint by the survivor’s mother. (Also Read: Jailer, Marco actor Vinayakan responds after facing flak for video of him flashing, hurling abuses at neighbour) Kootickal Jayachandran is accused of raping a 4-year-old, his relative's child.

Lookout notice issued for Jayachandran

The publication also posted a newspaper clipping of the lookout notice issued by the Kerala police, urging the public to provide information on the actor’s whereabouts. Jayachandran has been charged with rape and other provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Kozhikode Sessions Court, as did the Kerala High Court, denied him anticipatory bail in the case. The anticipatory bail plea was rejected based on the evidence in the case.

What happened

Jayachandran is accused of raping a close relative’s 4-year-old child at their mother’s home. According to a Kerala Kaumudi report, the child revealed the incident to her grandmother while attending a funeral. The survivor’s statement reiterated the same to the psychologist and magistrate. A medical examination also reportedly showed injuries suspecting rape.

The survivor’s relatives recently lodged a formal complaint with the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner, urging swift action against the accused. Their complaint reportedly states that action has been delayed against the accused. As of January 2025, it has been six months since the complaint was filed. It also states that the accused is likely to flee the country and that there is a threat to the child, who is not being sent to school, and the relatives.

IE reports that Jayachandran argued previously that he was ‘falsely implicated’ in the case due to a ‘position he took in a family dispute’. He was last seen in the 2024 Malayalam films Chithini and Thanupp, apart from the TV show Constable Manju.