L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 10: Mohanlal film continues its successful stride despite controversies

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, seems to be having great success at the box office even as the actor-director and producer Antony Perumbavoor, get notices from the Income Tax Department in a 2022 case. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹247.50 crore worldwide in its ten-day run. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran served with Income Tax Department notice amid L2 Empuraan controversy) L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 10: Mohanlal in a still from the film.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office

L2 Empuraan has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, and it continues to be successful, with the aim of joining the big leagues by the end of its run. The trade website reports that the sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer earned ₹94.50 crore net and ₹110.50 crore gross in India by day 10. It collected ₹137 crore overseas so far, taking the total to ₹247.50 crore. The film registered a 27.61% occupancy on Saturday and even saw a surge in collections as compared to Friday. It is expected to perform even better on Sunday.

IT notices served to Prithviraj, Antony

On Saturday, the Income Tax Department notified Prithviraj concerning a 2022 case related to his films Jana Gana Mana, Gold, and Kadavu. Now, ANI reports that an IT notice was also issued to producer Antony seeking clarification on the alleged financial transactions related to his previously bankrolled films Lucifer and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Sources told the agency that the case has nothing to do with L2 Empuraan.

This comes after the film ran into controversy for its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots. The makers voluntarily made cuts and tweaked the film, apart from changing the villain's name, taking criticism into account. This week, the Enforcement Directorate also raided another producer of the film, Gokulam Gopalan, on April 4 and 5 and recovered ₹1.5 crore in an alleged FEMA violation case.