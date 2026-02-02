Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    A female taxi driver forges her way ahead in the Nigerian capital in Lady | Sundance Film Festival review

    HT at Sundance | Set in the bustling African metropolis of Lagos, Lady is a vibrant and rich character study.

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 11:25 AM IST
    By Santanu Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Lady film review

    Cast: Jessica Gabriel’s Ujah, Amanda Oruh, Tinuade Jemiseye, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Seun Kuti, Bucci Franklin

    Director: Olive Nwosu

    Star rating: ★★★.5

    Lady, the directorial debut from Olive Nwosu, marks the arrival of a strong new voice. On the surface, it is a vibrant character study of a female taxi driver in the Nigerian capital, Lagos. People call her Lady, and she is played by Jessica Gabriel’s Ujah, an actor whose eyes can hold the frame from a mile away. But as the film unfolds in its chaotic, unbridled energy, it becomes a portrait of governmental failure, rampant corruption, and the price one pays to run away. (Also read: In Barbara Forever, a pioneer of queer cinema gets a moving and incandescent tribute | Sundance Film Festival review)

    Lady won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting Ensemble at Sundance Film Festival.
    Lady won the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting Ensemble at Sundance Film Festival.

    The premise

    Lady is the only female taxi driver in Lagos. She knows how this is uncanny and therefore works hard to protect her own peace by putting up a tough exterior. Nwosu intelligently crafts the early scenes in which she prepares for the day at home, and once she is out in the chaos, she is not to be messed with. Even as fuel prices rise, inflation spirals, and people take to the streets to protest, Lady carries on with her day. She saves up money and dreams of going to Freetown, Sierra Leone, her mother’s birthplace.

    Her daily routine is disrupted when she meets Pinky (Amanda Oruh) after 5 years. What is she doing here? Turns out, Pinky is making a living as a sex worker and one night she makes Lady an offer to drive her girls for work, and she will, of course, get paid well for it. She says yes. Huddled with free-spirited sex workers in her car, Lady finds herself transformed slowly, seeing their choices and forming an easy bond with them.

    What works

    Even as Lady charts a somewhat predictable path of a coming-of-age saga of discovery and wonder, Nwosu elevates this story with a thrilling sense of urgency. Her filmmaking is keenly aware of the place and time, situating the socio-political concerns with dramatic ease. Lagos emerges as a character in its own, sprawling and bursting with energy and rage. Working with cinematographer Alana Mejia Gonzalez, Nwosu takes time to situate the lack of privacy, the congestion, the unerring sense of impatience that hovers in daily livelihood to make more money. Every interaction matters; it is akin to a transaction.

    What truly gives this film its beating heart is the ensemble cast, each of them excellently cast by Sukanmi Sukki. Ujah is terrific as the woman caught up in the middle, as we slowly see her emerge from the cold demeanour over the course of this journey. The scenes with the women in the car, gossiping and giggling, are a joy to behold. They are wonderfully shot and written, teeming with authenticity. Lady is a love letter to sisterhood and female friendships, as well as an examination of a tumultuous land caught up in its own forces.

    Santanu Das is covering the Sundance Film Festival as part of the accredited press.

    • Santanu Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Santanu Das

      Santanu Das is an entertainment journalist and film critic at Hindustan Times. He writes on films, TV and celebrity culture.

    recommendedIcon
    Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

     Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Others/A Female Taxi Driver Forges Her Way Ahead In The Nigerian Capital In Lady | Sundance Film Festival Review
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes