Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 4: Kalyani's superhero film leaves Hridayapoorvam behind, crosses 20 crore

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra box office collection day 4: All hail the rise of the first female superhero from Malayalam Cinema in Lokah! The superhero film, backed by Dulquer Salmaan and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, has opened to a massive response in the domestic market. The film received unanimously positive reviews and has now surpassed all other Onam releases. (Also read: ‘Best Indian film in the last few years’: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1 gets high praise from Sanjay Gupta) Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 4: Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan headline the Malayalam superhero film.

Lokah vs Hridayapoorvam

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Lokah has crossed the ₹20 crore mark within three days with ease. The film saw a massive jump on Sunday and collected ₹9.75 crore as per early estimates. It is the highest single-day collection for the film so far, as the film had opened to ₹2.7 crore and earned ₹4 crore and ₹7 crore on its second and third days, respectively. The overall collection now stands at ₹24.05 crore.

With Onam holidays in the next week, the film is expected to maintain its momentum and do good business.

In contrast, Mohanlal's slice-of-life drama Hridayapoorvam had a slower Sunday, collecting ₹ 3.2 crore. The film's overall collection now stands at ₹11.95 crore.

About Lokah

Lokah Chapter 1 is billed as the first instalment in Dulquer Salmaan's planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. It stars Kalyani as Chandra, a young woman who has just moved to Bengaluru after living in Sweden for 20 years. She comes out mostly during the evenings, which intrigues Sunny (Naslen) and Venu (Chandu Salimkumar), two young boys who live across the street. How the two come to know about Chandra's backstory makes up the premise. The film's strong writing, action sequences and VFX have drawn massive positive word-of-mouth on social media.

Lokah is written by Dominic Arun and Santhy Balachandran and directed by Dominic Arun. Jakes Bejoy composed the music, while Nimish Ravi handled the cinematography. Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan also have cameo appearances in the film, which has raised excitement among fans about the later instalments.