‘Love Is Blind’ star Bartise Bowden becomes father for first time, shares pictures of newborn son

Apr 08, 2023 07:00 PM IST

In the video shared by Bowden, he can be seen holding his son while watching Tiger Woods play golf, on TV.

Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden has become a father for the first time. The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to inform fans about the birth of his son.

Bartise Bowden with his newborn son(Instagram)
However, Bowden didn't disclose the mother's name or the baby's name. In the Instagram post, he promised to be a hero for his newborn son.

"Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella," posted Bowden while sharing pictures and videos of his newborn son.

"Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf show? Look at that," says Bowden, as Woods tees off on the screen.

"Let's see if he watches. I used to do this with my dad... there it goes, there it goes, there goes Tiger!," he adds.

Bowden's mention of 'villain' in his Instagram post comes from his analysis of his stint on Love Is Blind show. He had earlier called himself as 'villain' for his time on Love Is Blind series as a Season 3 hopeful.

"I looked like a dumbass, I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish. It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it," Bowden had told Entertainment Tonight in November.

Reflecting on his time during the season, Bowden had said "Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it, I didn't have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed. This is the villain right here."

