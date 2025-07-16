Love some magic and drama? Stream these 5 Tamil fantasy films on OTT now

If imagination can run loose, then it has to be the fantasy genre in which stories can take any shape and form. From narratives in fantasy comedy to social dramas, fantasy films are not only entertaining, but also cater to all ages, and are fodder for creativity. Here are 5 Tamil fantasy films that you can stream on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Tamil fantasy films that are a must watch on OTT

5 Tamil fantasy films that let your imagination run loose

Maragadha Naanayam

Maragadha Naanayam is a fantasy comedy film directed by debutant filmmaker ARK Saravan. The film features Aadhi and Nikki Galrani who eventually fell in love on the set of the film and got married. Maragadha Naanayam revolves around two petty thieves who get commissioned to steal an emerald medallion. But the catch is that the artifact is cursed and the robbers take the help of ghosts to retrieve it. A sequel was announced by the makers of Maragadha Naanayam.

Mookuthi Amman

Mookuthi Amman is a fantasy social drama, with a divine touch. Bringing back the 'amman padam' genre back to Tamil cinema, the film is helmed by RJ Balaji in his directorial debut. Mookuthi Amman is headlined by Nayanthara in the title role, with RJ Balaji playing one of the leads. The film revolves around the goddess and a news anchor who plan to unveil the wrongdoings of a fake godman. The film also stars Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat and others. A sequel for Mookuthi Amman is in the making with Nayanthara and director Sundar C.

Naveena Saraswathi Sabatham

Naveena Saraswathi Sabatham is a fantasy comedy film starring Jai, Sathyan, VTV Ganesh, Nivetha Thomas, and others. The film revolves around God picking four men who are enjoying their bachelor party in Bangkok, only for them to wake up and realise that they have been transported to a lonely island. With no memory of how they got in there, they must now seek a way to survive and escape the place.

Irandam Ulagam

Irandam Ulagam is a romantic fantasy by director Selvaraghavan and features actors Arya and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles. The film unfolds in different timelines and is set against the backdrop of two planets, as it explores the idea of one soulmate. Irandam Ulagam explores the love story of a couple on Earth and that of another (both played by Arya and Anushka) on an unnamed planet. With Harris Jayaraj and Anirudh Ravichander credited as music composers, the film received mixed reviews but stands out for its unique themes.

Indru Netru Naalai

Indru Netru Naalai is a fantasy romantic comedy drama helmed by R Ravikumar, starring Vishnu Vishal and Miya George in the lead role. The film delves into the concept of time travel and what happens after two men who get hold of a machine that lets them travel back and forth in time, use it for their benefits. Indru Netru Naalai opened to generally positive reviews. The cast also includes Karunakaran, Ravi Shankar, Jayaprakash and TM Karthik, and others. Actor Arya appears in a cameo role.