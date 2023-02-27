Home / Entertainment / Others / LSU student Madison Brooks' leaked video before death labeled 'shameful' and 'hurtful' by mother's attorney Kerry Miller

LSU student Madison Brooks' leaked video before death labeled 'shameful' and 'hurtful' by mother's attorney Kerry Miller

Kerry Miller, the lawyer representing Madison Brooks' mother, vehemently condemned the recently released video that showed the LSU student slurring her speech while surrounded by her alleged rapists. He labelled this act as ‘shameful’ and ‘painful.’

Madison Brooks passed away on January 15 following an alleged rape by the men.
The release of a leaked video clip showing a heated argument between LSU student Madison Brooks and her alleged rapists in a car moments before she was fatally struck by a rideshare vehicle has been described as 'hurtful' and 'shameful' by her mother's attorney Kerry Miller. The footage, which was taken by one of the men, was released by their defense attorneys to WBRZ last week, with the lawyers claiming that the 29-second clip exonerates their clients. (Also read: Francesca Farago says she was uncomfortable to share room with men in Perfect Match: 'I had to do it with my ex and....')

The tragic and untimely death of Alyssa Brooks has been at the center of a controversial video that has caused immense pain to her mother, Ashley Baustert. In the footage, Brooks appears visibly impaired and apologizes for offending someone before directing an insulting slur towards the driver. The video ends with Brooks exiting the car and being struck by another vehicle, leading to her death.

Baustert has been deeply hurt by the video's circulation and the defense's release of additional footage, which she perceives as hurtful and shameful. One video clip shows Brooks running after her alleged attackers after leaving Reggie's bar in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The district attorney's office is currently examining the evidence and considering upgrading charges against the accused as new information is presented to the grand jury.

The defense has claimed to have unreleased video evidence that proves their clients' innocence, including footage that allegedly shows Brooks giving verbal consent. However, the circumstances surrounding Brooks' death and the evidence presented are still under investigation.

Moreover, Brooks' tragic death has been compounded by the fact that her alleged attacker, Washington, has been charged with two more rapes, one in 2020 and another in October 2022. The news of these additional charges has only added to the pain and suffering that Brooks' loved ones have had to endure.

The coroner's office ruled that Brooks' cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries sustained in a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision. While the circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, what is certain is that the loss of this young woman has left an indelible mark on her loved ones and the community at large.

