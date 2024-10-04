Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, better known by his stage name Keerikkadan Jose, dies at 70

Veteran actor Mohan Raj, popularly known by his stage name Keerikkadan Jose, passed away at his residence near here on Thursday, film industry sources said. He was 70. (Also read: Malayalam actor Kundara Johny dies of cardiac arrest at 71 in Kerala) Mohan Raj shot to fame with the Mohanlal-starrer Kireedam

Mohan Raj died while undergoing treatment for various ailments at his home in Kanjiramkulam, they said. He gained widespread recognition for his iconic villainous role as "Keerikkadan Jose" in the Mohanlal-starrer film Kireedam.

Mhan Raj's career

With a career spanning over three decades, Mohan Raj played many notable villain characters, leaving an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema. His notable works include Uppukandam Brothers, Chenkol, Aaram Thampuran, and Narasimham, among others.

Condolence messages

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan expressed their condolence on the death of Mohan Raj.

In a heartfelt note on his Facebook page, Mohanlal, who portrayed the lead character Sethu in Kireedam, said that to be called and recognised by the name of a character is a blessing that only an artist who has achieved the pinnacle of acting can receive. "Our beloved Mohan Raj, who portrayed the immortal character Keerikkadan Jose in Kireedam, has left us. I remember his grandeur standing in front of the camera, facing off against Sethu, as if it were yesterday. With tears in my eyes, I bid farewell to my dear friend, who maintained goodness and humility in his personal life," Lal said. Actor Mammootty also expressed his condolences on Mohan Raj's death.

Born in a middle-class family in Kerala, Mohan Raj obtained a degree in economics, following which he enlisted in the Indian Army at the age of 20. However, he had to leave because of a leg injury. He eventually passed competitive exams and joined the Enforcement Directorate. He entered films only in his mid-30s with the 1988 release Moonnam Mura. But he continued his work with ED even after entering films.