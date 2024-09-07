Mammootty unveils first look poster of his next film Dominic and the Ladies' Purse on his birthday

Mammootty is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Saturday. The actor, who has been choosing some interesting projects in the last couple of years, finally gave an update to his fans about what is going to be his next film. Titled, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, this intriguingly titled film's first poster was released on the actor's birthday. (Also read: Mammootty supports Hema Committee report; reveals why he ‘waited this long’ to react: 'I wholeheartedly welcome...') The poster of Mammootty's next.

Dominic and the Ladies' purse

Directed by Gautam Vasudev Menon, the poster features Mammootty in a bathrobe. His frame is not entirely the focus of this poster. It features a board where a number of pictures are marked and some kind of connection is drawn between them to map a clue. A purse is also seen on the floor of the room. It hints at the possibility that Mammootty is playing a detective in the film.

Sharing the poster, Mammootty wrote in the caption, “Presenting the First Look Poster of Dominic and The Ladies' purse , Directed by @menongautham & Produced by @MKampanyOffl.”

Mammootty in news

A few days ago, Mammootty shared his views on the findings of the Hema Committee report that detailed the rampant sexual abuse and deplorable working conditions faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

"I wholeheartedly welcome and support the recommendations and solutions said in the Hema Committee report. It is time for all associations in the film industry to join hands and implement them. On the complaints that have been raised now police investigation is progressing (sic)," Mammootty wrote in Malayalam on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Mammootty recently won his 15th Filmfare Award for the 2023 film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The actor also gained widespread acclaim for Kaathal: The Core. Mammootty was last seen in the 2024 film Turbo and will soon be seen in Bazooka. He was also seen in the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal.