Mammootty tests Covid-19 positive 'despite taking necessary precautions': ‘Besides a light fever, I’m fine’

Malayalam actor Mammootty on Sunday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 70-year-old actor said he contracted the coronavirus despite taking precautions but was feeling "fine".

Taking to Twitter, Mammootty updated his fans about his health. "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever, I am otherwise fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care," he wrote.

Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care. — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 16, 2022

Replying to his tweet, fans wished him a speedy recovery. A Twitter user wrote, "Get back stronger Ikkaaa #Mammootty @mammukka." "Get Well Soon Mammookka," commented another person.

"Pinnallah, get well soon ikka. We all pray for u ikka," said a person. "Wishing @mammukka a speedy recovery and come back with full strength soon. Get Well Soon...." tweeted another fan.

"Don't worry ikka! We are always with you. It's our duty to pray for a speedy recovery..Come back stronger," wrote a person. "All part of life, Sir. Time to pick up books and read them fully," tweeted another fan. As per news agency PTI, Mammootty was shooting for his upcoming film CBI 5 when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The veteran actor was last seen in the political drama, One. Directed by Santosh Vishwanath, the film featured Mammootty in the role of Kerala’s chief minister. Earlier he had essayed the role of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh CM, in the Telugu film Yatra. He had also played a chief minister in Makkal Aatchi, a Tamil film which released in 1997. One also features Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Joju George and Murali Gopy.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Prithviraj wish Mammootty on 70th birthday: 'Keep up this youth, keep up this energy'

Mammootty has a packed slate of films lined up for release, including gangster drama Bheeshma Parvam, crime thriller Puzhu and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery of Jallikattu fame.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON