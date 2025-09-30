Mammootty to return to work after break over health; Patriot director says it did not impact shooting due to this

Malayalam star Mammootty recently took a break from work due to an unspecified health issue for which he received treatment. The actor, however, will soon get back to work, according to the director of his next film, Patriot. In an interview with OnManorama, filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan spoke about the actor returning to the set and made this statement. Mammootty took a break from films due to an unspecified health issue.

Mammotty returning to work soon

Mahesh told the publication that Mammootty will return to the shooting of Patriot from 1 October. “We’re all thrilled to have Mammookka back on set,” he said, talking about the actor’s return to form.

The director also clarified that Mammootty’s break did not impact the film’s shooting, stating that they utilised the time to shoot portions involving other actors. “I would visit his house to show him edits. He was completely part of the process, even if he wasn’t on location,” said Mahesh.

He also stated that the upcoming schedule will include scenes between Mammootty and Mohanlal, after which they will head to the UK for the next phase of filming. Ramesh Pisharody also spoke to the press recently and stated that Mammootty will join the film's shooting in Hyderabad soon. Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban also reportedly star in Patriot.

Mammotty’s health

News broke in March that Mammootty was taking a break from films due to ill health. His team denied that he had cancer. After announcing his recovery in August this year, Mohanlal told Manorama News, “I prayed for him in Sabarimala…I prayed elsewhere as well. He went for treatment while we were working on Patriot. From what I’ve heard, I understand he’ll be back to work next month. He will start by finishing his dubbing work. Because of his health, there will be medical restrictions for a while before he can shoot.” Mohanlal had also prayed for Mammootty’s health in Sabarimala this year.