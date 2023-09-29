Mammootty-starrer Kannur Squad gets 70 additional shows due to high demand

Mammotty's latest release Kannur Squad has received a massive response, owing to which over 70 screens have been added to the existing shows in Kannur. On Friday, Mammootty's home production banner took to social media to announce that due to high demand from audiences, additional shows have been added to the city of Kannur. (Also read: Dulquer Salmaan praises Mammootty for winning Best Actor award at Kerala State Film Awards, Mohanlal gives him shoutout) Kannur Squad received positive response from critics and audience.

Additional shows in Kannur

On Friday, Mamootty's home production banner Mammootty Kampany took to Instagram and wrote, "Due To Unprecedented Demand Adding 70 + Screens for Kannur Squad from Tomorrow (fire emoticons) Thanks to Our Audience for Making this happen (folded hands emoticon)" Along with the announcement, the list of all the new shows for Kannur Squad was also added in the post. 25 new centres were added which would include 70 extra screens for the release.

About Kannur Squad

Kannur Squad released in theatres on September 28. The police procedural thriller directed by Roby Varghese Raj in his directorial debut and written by Muhammed Shafi and Rony David. The film stars Mammootty as ASI George, who along with his squad members Jayan (Rony David Raj), Jose (Azeez Nedumangad) and Shafi (Shabareesh Varma), has to investigate a dacoity and murder which took place in north Kerala.

Kannur Squad received positive reviews upon release. The production house also shared a video of audience members showering praise on the film. "Absolutely Delighted to heat the extreme positive reception of @kannursquad among female audiences and families. George Martin & Team Winning Hearts." read the caption.

Fan reactions

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) also praised the film. One user wrote, “#KannurSquad - 8.5/10...Mammootty is BACK!! An average first Half followed by a Masterclass 2nd Half." Another said, "A huge shoutout to Sushin Shyam for the outstanding work on the background score." "Superb performances... goosebumps promised!" said another.

Kannur Squad is expecting to continue building up this excellent word of mouth to rake in a good weekend collection too, given the upcoming holiday on October 2. The film also stars Azeez Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, Sunny Wayne and Rony David Raj in key roles.

