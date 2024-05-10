Marathi actor Pranit Hatte denied accommodation in hotel for being transgender

Pranit Hatte, known for her performance in the Marathi series Karbhari Laybhari allegedly experienced discrimination at a hotel. The actor was denied accommodation based on her gender. Pranit took to her Instagram handle and revealed how the hotel staff refused to give her a room for being transgender. (Also read: Krutika Deo recalls getting ₹10 in alms during Taali shoot) Pranit Hatte opened up on being denied hotel room for being transgender.

Pranit Hatte reveals gender discrimination at hotel

The actor posted a video in Marathi about the incident. Pranit said that despite booking the accommodation in advance, the hotel denied giving room to her for being a trans woman. The actor expressed frustration over last-minute booking cancellation by Hotel Pooja International. The Karbhari Laybhari actor stated that despite sharing the document with the hotel authorities, they refused to give the room on grounds of gender preference. In the video, the Marathi artist also said sarcastically that the transgender community should be directed by people on where they can go and stay. Pranit also opined that she was doing nothing wrong by staying there for her work. Her Instagram post was captioned as, “Rooms got rejected because of the GENDER ........ disgusting.”

Netizens slam hotel for gender-discrimination

Fans expressed disappointment over the gender discrimination faced by Pranit. A netizen commented, “Can’t believe it’s 2024 and this is still happening.” Another user wrote, “Just called up and confronted the Hotel. They must be ashamed of themselves for sure now. Thanks for sharing the sad incident... (folded hands emoji).” A fan commented pointed out, “File the case against HOTEL. it's cost ur dignity and Fundamental rights to live in dignity.” A user pointed out, “Violation of Trans gender act 2019 ( protection of Trans person )” While a netizen captioned his comment as, “Complaint in nearby police station. It is an offence to reject on the basis of gender as per constitution .”

Pranit often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram. The actor has spoken for the transgender community in the past.