Nusrat Jahan’s birthday cake features nod to son Yishaan, Yash Dasgupta wishes her with goofy selfie. See pics

As actor-politician Nusrat Jahan turned a year older, her partner, actor-politician Yash Dasgupta wished her on Instagram Stories. He shared a goofy picture with her from what appeared to be an outdoor diner. She stuck her tongue out while he pointed at her. He added a ‘happy birthday’ sticker.

Nusrat took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her birthday cake, which was covered with white fondant. There was a figurine of an angel cradling a baby on it. “Happy birthday, Naina,” it said.

The cake seems to be a celebration of Nusrat as a mother. She and Yash welcomed a baby boy named Yishaan in August last year.

Nusrat Jahan shared a glimpse of her birthday cake, while Yash Dasgupta wished her on Instagram.

Nusrat also shared a photo of herself posing with her cake, bathed in the glow of lit candles. “Turning a year older was never so much blessed… Gratitude personified…!!!” she wrote.

Yash recently appeared as a guest on Nusrat’s radio show, Ishq With Nusrat. When she asked him to share details of their love story, he turned the tables on her and made her spill the beans.

“I ran away with you,” Nusrat said, to which Yash asked, “You ran away? You mean, we ran through the streets holding hands?” She explained, “No, no, I absconded with you. This is in one word, I absconded with you. This is what the episode is about - my love, my choice. I fell in love with you, that was my choice, and the rest is history.”

Nusrat has given cryptic responses when asked if she and Yash are married. While she has not confirmed the same in interviews, she sparked speculation with photos of his birthday celebrations in October last year. His cake had the words ‘husband’ and ‘dad’ written on it.

Nusrat and Yash are all set to come together for a Bengali film titled Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni, directed by Shieladitya Moulik, which will explore student politics in West Bengal. The release date of the film, which was announced in November last year, is yet to be revealed.

