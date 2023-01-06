On Yash’s birthday this year, no new project announcement: ‘Need some more time, I ask you all for your patience'

Actor Yash, who will turn 37 this Sunday, took to Twitter to share a note in which he opened up about his plans for his birthday. He has hinted that there won’t be any announcement about his next project and requested his fans to be patient and understanding. He said he will ‘need some more time’ to share details regarding what he’s working on next. Also read: Yash asks people of Karnataka to not disrespect Bollywood after success of south films

Yash, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, is yet to sign his next project. Amid rumours that he’s waiting to commence work on KGF 3, his fans have been waiting with bated breath regarding the announcement about his next film. Ahead of his 37th birthday, Yash released a statement in which he gave some clarity to his fans. He said that they have to wait longer as he’s working on something special.

He wrote, "The effort you all put in to showcase your love and affection all year round and especially on my birthday, fills my heart with gratitude. I have never been a birthday person, but over the years, witnessing the enthusiasm with which you celebrate and being able to meet you in person to mark the day, has made it special (sic)."

Shedding some light on his next project announcement, he added, “I am working towards clinching something that I believe in and am passionate about. You are the ones who empower me to think bigger and better. When I meet you next, I want to share that news and all the details with you. To be able to do that, I need some more time, which seems unlikely by 8th of January. So, this year, I ask you all for a special gift - the gift of your patience and understanding (sic)."

KGF: Chapters 2 was a mega success at the box-office. It grossed over ₹1000 crore at the global box office. The film was released in over 10,000 screens worldwide. It was the biggest release ever for a Kannada film, which was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

