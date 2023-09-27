News / Entertainment / Others / ‘Once a cheater always a cheater’: Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry warns Taylor Swift about the athlete

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted together for the first time as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's game against the Chicago Bears

Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend, Maya Benberry, has warned Taylor Swift about the “cheater” as the athlete and the singer fuelled dating rumousumantirs. Travis and Taylor were spotted together for the first time as she attended the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, September 24.

“Once a cheater always a cheater,” Maya, a life coach and marketing and brand consultant, said. “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart.”

“I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her,” she added.

Maya and Travis reportedly dated for five months, following which she accused him of cheating on her with sports broadcaster and model Kayla Nicole in a series of posts on X, that has now been deleted. Travis and Maya on-again, off-again from 2017 to May 2022.

‘Someone trying to get her 15 min of fame’

However, a source told TMZ that Maya’s recent interview is “a poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame.” The source added that Maya and Travis dated only for a month, adding that Travis never cheated on her.

A source has now told the news outlet PEOPLE that Taylor and Travis are in the "super, super early days" of getting to know each other. Claiming that the pair had met prior to the game too, the insider said, “They're having fun.” "This was Taylor's first time meeting his mom and dad, and everyone was enjoying themselves. She was super chill and low-key hanging out with his friends and family,” the source added.

"They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure," the insider added.

